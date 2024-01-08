Insider Selling: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells 7,460 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymeworks alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58.

Zymeworks Trading Up 9.3 %

NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. 997,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,194. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zymeworks by 45.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.