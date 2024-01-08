Insider Selling: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells 7,460 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 8th, Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58.

Zymeworks Trading Up 9.3 %

NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. 997,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,194. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zymeworks by 45.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

