Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 10,782 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,265,000 after purchasing an additional 129,153 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 152,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.