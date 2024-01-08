Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,937 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,259. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

