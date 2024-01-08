Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chase by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chase by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,037,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chase by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 278,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,837. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $81.18 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

