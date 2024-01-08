Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 42,779 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 216.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the quarter. Global X Copper Miners ETF comprises about 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

COPX traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,036. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.