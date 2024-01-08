Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 8,695 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSDFree Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

NYSEARCA CGSD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $25.47. 29,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,039. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

