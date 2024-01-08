Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,081,000 after buying an additional 380,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after buying an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 522.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 158,658 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 110,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,787. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CNS. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

