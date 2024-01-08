Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,061 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.50. The stock had a trading volume of 193,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,070. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $207.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

