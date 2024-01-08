Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,974,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after acquiring an additional 767,027 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. 231,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,886. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.