Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 836,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 91,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 285,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 281.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 271,518 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. 191,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

