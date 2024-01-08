Inspire Advisors LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

