Inspire Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Employers worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Employers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Employers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

EIG traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,625. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

