Inspire Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,863. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.