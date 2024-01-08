Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 118.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Kearny Financial worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 412.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of KRNY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. 132,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,274. The company has a market capitalization of $548.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

Kearny Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.