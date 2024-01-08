Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $649,000 in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.60. 26,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G. Michael Stakias acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at $806,791.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

