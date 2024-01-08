Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $680,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 34.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 128,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,699. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.