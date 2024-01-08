Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $672,000 Investment in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Orrstown Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 530.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $769,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.01. 11,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $307.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

