Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $695,000 Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Kadant Trading Down 0.2 %

Kadant stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.10. 34,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.79 and a 12 month high of $288.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

