Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 38,177 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.8% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,499,000 after purchasing an additional 260,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.81. 1,973,031 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

