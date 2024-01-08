Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 9,327 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. 5,783,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,395,588. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

