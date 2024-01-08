Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,627 Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Innospec by 80.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Innospec by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $118.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,333. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.13. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $125.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

