Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $93,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,541 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE SCCO traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.72. 215,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,007. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

