Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 185.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $543.65. The stock had a trading volume of 130,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

