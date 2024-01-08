Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,267. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.78 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

