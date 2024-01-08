Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $740,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.01. 174,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,805. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

