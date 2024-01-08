Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Synaptics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.70. 82,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

