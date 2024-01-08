Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,831,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 48,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST stock traded up $10.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $349.52. The company had a trading volume of 196,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.41 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

