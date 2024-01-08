Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 1.3% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.10. 1,430,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

