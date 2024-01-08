Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Cintas by 29.1% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.5 %

Cintas stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $580.18. 108,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,643. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $556.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

