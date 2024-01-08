Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $242.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

