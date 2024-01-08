Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 75.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 334.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Stock Up 0.6 %

CHE stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $569.32. 28,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,016. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.58. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $481.99 and a 52 week high of $596.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

