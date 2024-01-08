Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westlake by 155.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 111.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $3,224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $12,253,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $137.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,824. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

