Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after buying an additional 624,119 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $191.46. 247,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,540. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

