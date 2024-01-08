Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.52. 428,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.91.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

