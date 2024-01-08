Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $45,343,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.81. 218,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,625. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.83 and a 200 day moving average of $398.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

