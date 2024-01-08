Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of APH traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

