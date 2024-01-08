Inspire Investing LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $526.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

