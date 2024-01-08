Inspire Investing LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,181,294 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of ANET traded up $13.02 on Monday, hitting $243.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,675. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

