Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.81. 647,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

