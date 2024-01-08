Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,312. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.