Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.88. 861,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.41. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

