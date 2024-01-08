Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $60.88. 3,021,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

