Inspire Investing LLC Sells 12,787 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,121,592.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 680,876 shares in the company, valued at $59,535,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,857 shares of company stock worth $14,531,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $87.28. 826,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,856. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

