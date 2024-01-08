Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $541.33. 123,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,554. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.38. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

