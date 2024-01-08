Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $20.58 on Monday, hitting $564.89. 448,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $546.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.