Inspire Investing LLC Sells 19,745 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,458 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,745 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,814 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,652,321. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

