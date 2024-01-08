Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Price Performance
Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $13.19 on Monday, hitting $498.00. 894,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,674. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $323.33 and a one year high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.67.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
