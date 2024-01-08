Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $13.19 on Monday, hitting $498.00. 894,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,674. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $323.33 and a one year high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.67.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

