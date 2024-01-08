Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,633 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Nucor Stock Up 0.0 %

Nucor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.58. 520,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,488. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

