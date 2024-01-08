Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,908 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $162.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.21. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $167.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

