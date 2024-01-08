Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,167 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,135. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

